Four UIS faculty members to present their research during public presentations on campus

Four faculty members from the University of Illinois Springfield will present their research as part of the Fall Semester 2019 Faculty Scholarship Series. All presentations are free and open to the public.
The series starts with Kenneth Kriz
, UIS professor and director of the Institute for Illinois Public Finance. He will present “Tax Increment Financing and the Future of Community and Economic Development” from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the Public Affairs Center (PAC) Conference Room H.
Sarah Webb
, UIS assistant professor of English, will discuss the results from her ongoing project to engage the public through art and writing, called “ReVision: Colorism Healing Through Creative Writing,” from 4 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 in PAC Conference Room G.
From 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14, Jason Pierceson
, UIS professor of political science, will present his sabbatical research results on “From José Sarria to Danica Roem and Mayor Pete: LGBTQ+ Candidates Past and Present” in PAC Conference Room H.
Finally, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 John Transue
, UIS associate professor and chair of political science, will discuss “White Racial Identity and Support for Black Political Candidates” in PAC Conference Room G.
The purpose of the Faculty Scholarship Series is to highlight research at UIS and to share these results with the larger Springfield community.
For more information, contact Keenan Dungey, UIS associate vice chancellor for research and institutional effectiveness, at 217/206-8112 or kdung1@uis.edu
.
