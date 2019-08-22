UIS Prairie Star 5K run/walk to raise money for the local non-profit Triple Heart Foundation

Prairie Star 5K run/walk to raise money for the Triple Heart Foundation, a local non-profit organization. The Prairie Star 5K run/walk is open to UIS students, faculty, staff and community members.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) on the UIS campus
DETAILS: The flat and fast race course will begin outside of The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) and go east along scenic University Drive before entering the heart of campus. The race will end near TRAC on Eliza Farnham Drive where door prizes and awards will be distributed.
This year’s race will benefit the Triple Heart Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides books to parents with newborns in the intensive care unit. Research has shown that reading to these babies not only helps brain development, but also helps to create a special bond between the parents and their baby. Each book is given to a NICU family, allowing them to create a library of books and memories during their hospital stay.
The cost to register for the Prairie Star 5K run/walk is $8 for UIS students and $13 for faculty, staff, alumni and community. Registration is available online at www.uis.edu/campusrec/. You may also call 217/206-7103 or stop by TRAC in person to register for the race.
The deadline to register for the race and be guaranteed a t-shirt is Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. Participants may also register on the day of the race from 7:30 to 8 a.m., however they are not guaranteed a t-shirt.
The run/walk is made possible by UIS Campus Recreation, the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority, UIS Cross Country and Track & Field and Stokes Race Timing Services.
For more information, contact Anna Schoenherr, at 217/206-7103 or ascho3@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment