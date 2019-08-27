UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents “New Salem & Stephen A. Douglas”

Office of Advancement, Alumni SAGE Society and the Illinois State Historical Society presents “New Salem & Stephen A. Douglas” as part of the Lunch and Learn Series.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Mark B. Pohlad, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of History of Art and Architecture at DePaul University, will present “The Reconstruction of New Salem: A Brief, Passionate History.”
Reg Ankrom, author of “Stephen A. Douglas: The Political Apprenticeship” will present “The Rise of Stephen A. Douglas: Illinois Politician, American Statesman.”
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $25/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event. A discounted series subscription is available for $65/per person but is only available through September 3, 2019.
Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include “Footprints of Sangamon” on October 8 and the “Second Annual Illinois Statehood Day Symposium” on December 3. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit go.uis.edu/LunchFall19 to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
