UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents “Footprints of Sangamon”

Lunch and Learn Series.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Richard Hart, an Elijah Iles House Foundation trustee, will present “The Strawbridge-Shepherd House: The First Footprint of Sangamon State University.” The Elijah Iles House Foundation led restoration of the Strawbridge-Shepherd House, the oldest physical structure on campus.
Judith Everson, UIS professor emerita of English, will present “The Early Days of Sangamon State University: A Retrospective from a Founding Faculty Member.”
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $25/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event.
Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include the “Second Annual Illinois Statehood Day Symposium” on Dec. 3. These lunch-time programs are designed to stimulate thinking as they build upon the UIS’ tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit go.uis.edu/LunchFall19 to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217-206-6058 or advancement@uis.edu.
