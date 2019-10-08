Tuesday, October 8, 2019
UIS Speaker Series to examine the myths about the “essence” of women’s evil nature
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: The story of Salome has long been linked to the beheading of John the Baptist, as described in the Gospels of Matthew and Mark, since Salome was the supposed catalyst for the prophet’s execution. Evangelists have used the story throughout history to define the “essence” of women’s evil nature.
The history of the myth describes the process by which that myth was created, the roles that art, literature, theology and music played in that creation and how Salome’s image as evil varied from one period to another according to the prevailing cultural myths surrounding women.
UIS Associate Professor Rosina Neginsky will discuss the major cultural, literary and artistic works which developed and propagated it as an example of the creation of myths about women and developing the ideology that had been determining women’s place in society.
This event is cosponsored by the Department of Art, Music and Theatre.
