UIS Theatre to present six performances of “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza

University of Illinois Springfield Theatre Program will present six performances of “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza opening on Friday, Oct. 25 in the Studio Theatre, on the lower level of the Public Affairs Center at UIS.
All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m., except the Sunday performance (Oct. 27), which will begin at 2 p.m. Opening weekend performance dates include Oct. 25-27. The following week, the play will be performed on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.
In “God of Carnage,” a playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter.
“At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters,” describes Dramatist’s Publishing Company.
“God of Carnage” is the winner of the 2009 Tony Award for best play. According to the New York Times, the play is “a study in the tension between civilized surface and savage instinct, this play is itself a satisfyingly primitive entertainment.”
UIS Associate Professor and Director of Theatre Eric Thibodeaux-Thompson will direct the production with scenic design by UIS Associate Professor of Theatre Dathan Powell.
Cast members include UIS students Ivy Thomas, Will Moffett and Jenna Fleming, along with community member Sam Fogleman.
The production staff includes UIS students Alex Herter, Amirah Baker, Aaliyah Adams, Adrian Ishmael, Jonathan Strepek, Claire Larson, Franklin Aguilar, Sierra Buske and Alyssa Nino. UIS staff members Sabrina Holmes and Chip Deiss are also part of the production staff along with community members Cassie Reiterman, Janet Ferry-Campbell and Mary Wheeler.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults; $10 for UIS faculty/staff with a valid, current i-card; and $8 for UIS students with a valid, current i-card. Please note that service charges are not included in the prices above.
Tickets can be purchased between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the UIS Ticket Office, located on the second level of the UIS Public Affairs Center. Patrons may call the UIS Ticket Office at 217-206-6160 or visit uis.edu/theatre for more information.
