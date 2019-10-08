Mary and James Beaumont endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture to focus on immigration and citizenship

2019 Lincoln Legacy Lecture, which will focus on Abraham Lincoln, immigration and citizenship.
WHEN: Reception with light refreshment at 6 p.m., lecture at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Join professors Jason H. Silverman and Mark E. Steiner, both scholars in the field of Lincoln studies, as they discuss Lincoln’s views on immigration and citizenship. Professor Michael Burlingame, the Chancellor Naomi B. Lynn Distinguished Chair in Lincoln Studies at UIS, will moderate.
Silverman taught history for more than three decades at South Carolina’s Winthrop University. He specializes in the history of the old South and the Civil War. Silverman is the author or editor of 11 books, including “Lincoln and the Immigrant” and “Immigration in the American South.”
Steiner is a professor of law at the South Texas University School of Law in Houston, specializing in immigration law and American legal history. He is the author of “An Honest Calling: The Law Practice of Abraham Lincoln” and “Lincoln and Citizenship,” soon to be published.
This lecture series will now continue on in perpetuity thanks to a generous endowment gift from Mary and James Beaumont. This event is also cosponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Association, Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series, Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition, NPR Illinois, UIS College of Business and Management, UIS College of Education and Human Services, UIS College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, UIS Performing Arts Center and UIS Student Affairs.
This event is free and open to the public. Those unable to attend can watch the webcast at uis.edu/technology/uislive. For additional event information, visit uis.edu/advancement or call 217-206-6058.
