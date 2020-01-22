Wednesday, January 22, 2020
UIS to host the Career Connections Expo for students, alumni and community members
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) on the UIS campus
DETAILS: The Expo is designed to help attendees make professional connections, find jobs and internships and explore career paths. For potential employers, it is a chance to share pertinent information and build relationships to help develop talent pipelines for current for future opportunities.
Representatives from more than 100 organizations are expected to be on hand. The event has an average attendance of more than 300 students, alumni and community members.
Information for students, alumni and others: Pre-registration is not required, business-casual attire is strongly encouraged and participants should bring copies of their resume to the Expo. Additional information is available online at go.uis.edu/CareerExpo.
Information for employers: Advance registration is required. Booth space is limited and is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration information is available online at go.uis.edu/EmployerExpoRegistration. For more information, or to register, call 217-206-6508.
The Career Connections Expo is supported by advantage partners including, NPR Illinois, Northwestern Mutual, MSF&W Inc., Memorial Health System, Omniskope and Sonicsoft Inc.
