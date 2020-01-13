Monday, January 13, 2020
Four UIS faculty members to present their research during public presentations on campus
The series starts with Dathan Powell, UIS associate professor of art, music and theatre. He will present “Deep Time and Universal Design: A Journey from The Creation to Creating an Accessible Future for Artists” from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Public Affairs Center (PAC) Conference Room H.
Shane Harris, UIS associate professor of art, music and theatre, will present on the combination of various technologies, such as 3D printing, vacuum forming and mold making along with mixed media. His presentation, titled “Convergence,” will be held in the UIS Visual Arts Gallery from 12-1 p.m. March 17.
Sean McCandless, UIS assistant professor of public administration, will present “Social Equity Messaging in U.S. Local Governments: Taking The Fourth Pillar Seriously” from 6 to 7 p.m. March 31 in PAC Conference Room G.
The series concludes with Heather Bailey, UIS associate professor and chair of history, discussing “The Shot that Could Change the Face of the World” from 12-1 p.m. April 1 in PAC H.
The purpose of the Faculty Scholarship Series is to highlight research at UIS and to share these results with the larger Springfield community.
For more information, contact Keenan Dungey, UIS associate vice chancellor for research and institutional effectiveness, at 217-206-8112 or kdung1@uis.edu.
