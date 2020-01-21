UIS invites prospective students to learn about master’s degree programs at the Graduate School Fair

Graduate School Fair. Students from any institution who are considering earning a master’s degree or who want to learn more about UIS’ programs are invited to attend.
WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
WHERE: UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Attendees will have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with academic program representatives and be able to apply for admission on the spot for free. The fair is designed to help students determine which program best fits their needs and interests.
Representatives from all graduate colleges, including the College of Business and Management, the College of Education and Human Services, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the College of Public Affairs and Administration, will be in attendance. The UIS Career Development Center, Admissions Office, Graduate Public Service Intern Program, Graduate Assistantship Programs and the Illinois Legislative Staff Intern Program will also be represented.
Registration for this event is encouraged, but is not required. Please register online at apply.uis.edu/register/gradfair. Questions may be directed to the UIS Office of Graduate Programs at 217-206-6153 or mkauf5@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment