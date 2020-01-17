Friday, January 17, 2020
UIS Speaker Series examines understanding faith as part of a professional work environment
WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series presents a discussion and workshop on “Beyond the Status Quo: Finding Your Non-Traditional Interfaith Identity” with Parth Bhansali, a Chicago-based first generation Indian-American.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Bhansali will present and examine interfaith challenges from a Hindu perspective. He will look at the importance of interfaith work in non-faith-based professions, and discuss ways to empathize and educate those who do not know much about different faiths.
He will discuss how in order to develop and sustain a collegial and productive work environment, it is important to understand your own faith-based beliefs and to be aware and understanding of the faith-based beliefs of your co-workers.
The workshop component of the event will explore the challenges of religious identity in the workplace. Participants will discuss interfaith scenarios in small groups, navigate issues of religious and professional identities and expand the awareness of interfaith challenges.
Bhansali is the co-founder of the Movement of Students Achieving Interfaith Cooperation (MOSAIC). He aspires to transform interfaith conversation into something that transcends the faith-based community.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217-206-6245 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit uis.edu/speakerseries/.
