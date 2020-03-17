Tuesday, March 17, 2020
UIS cancels or postpones events due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Investiture for Distinguished Prof. Graham Peck – March 19 – POSTPONED
ECCE “Salt of the Earth” – March 20 – POSTPONED
UIS Music “O Mio Fagotto Caro” – March 21 – CANCELED
Chancellor’s Women in Leadership Reception – March 24 – CANCELED
Dallas, Texas Alumni Network & Learn – March 26 – POSTPONED
UIS Music “Fantastic Beats” – March 27 – CANCELED
Preview UIS – March 28 – CANCELED
ECCE “In Search of Belonging” - March 31 – POSTPONED
UIS Music “Camerata Chamber Music II” – March 31 – CANCELED
ECCE “What I Learned From Teaching in a Prison” – April 6 –POSTPONED
UIS Music “No Strings Attached” – April 7 – CANCELED
Lunch & Learn “Architecture of Place and Sound” – April 9 – POSTPONED
Cyber Defense and Disaster Recovery Conference – April 10 - POSTPONED
Chicago Alumni Network & Learn at Cubs game – April 11 – POSTPONED
UIS Music “Camerata Chamber Music III” – April 14 – CANCELED
ECCE “Zero to Hero” – April 15 – POSTPONED
UIS Music “Basically Beethoven” – April 17 – CANCELED
UIS Theatre “Twelfth Night” – April 16-25 – CANCELED
ECCE “Talking Black in America” – April 17 – POSTPONED
Good as Gold Volunteer Awards – April 20 – POSTPONED
UIS Music “Blue Skies” – April 21 – CANCELED
ECCE “Using Our Voices & Choices” – April 22 – POSTPONED
Health & Wellness Fair – April 22 – CANCELED
Celebration of Philanthropy – April 22 – POSTPONED
UIS Music “Art of Wind Band” – April 24 – CANCELED
ECCE "Water Diplomacy in the Middle East" - April 28 - POSTPONED
Grand opening for The Center for Lincoln Studies – April 29 – POSTPONED
UIS Music “Jazz Café” – April 30 – CANCELED
UIS Community Music School Solo Recital – May 1 – CANCELED
UIS Orchestra Concert & UIS Music Meet and Greet – May 3 - CANCELED
Lunch & Learn "Historic Settlements" - May 6 - CANCELED
In addition to these event changes, the UIS Performing Arts Center (Sangamon Auditorium) has also announced that it is ceasing all events through May 10. Please check uispac.com for specific updates.
The UIS Visual Arts Gallery will also be closed for the rest of the spring semester. The March 17 artist talk and “Convergence” exhibit are canceled.
UIS Athletics also announced on March 13 that The Great Lakes Valley Conference's (GLVC) Council of Presidents voted unanimously to suspend all activities related to intercollegiate athletics, and cancel the remaining 2020 GLVC Championships due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. This action includes all UIS sporting activities.
