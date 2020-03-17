Tuesday, March 17, 2020

UIS cancels or postpones events due to the COVID-19 outbreak

In an effort to promote public safety and social distancing, the University of Illinois Springfield has canceled or postponed several events due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The events listed below are the latest to be impacted. Rescheduled event dates will be announced in future press releases.

Investiture for Distinguished Prof. Graham Peck – March 19 – POSTPONED

ECCE “Salt of the Earth” – March 20 – POSTPONED

UIS Music “O Mio Fagotto Caro” – March 21 – CANCELED

Chancellor’s Women in Leadership Reception – March 24 – CANCELED

Dallas, Texas Alumni Network & Learn – March 26 – POSTPONED

UIS Music “Fantastic Beats” – March 27 – CANCELED

Preview UIS – March 28 – CANCELED

ECCE “In Search of Belonging” - March 31 – POSTPONED

UIS Music “Camerata Chamber Music II” – March 31 – CANCELED

ECCE “What I Learned From Teaching in a Prison” – April 6 –POSTPONED

UIS Music “No Strings Attached” – April 7 – CANCELED

Lunch & Learn “Architecture of Place and Sound” – April 9 – POSTPONED

Cyber Defense and Disaster Recovery Conference – April 10 - POSTPONED

Chicago Alumni Network & Learn at Cubs game – April 11 – POSTPONED

UIS Music “Camerata Chamber Music III” – April 14 – CANCELED

ECCE “Zero to Hero” – April 15 – POSTPONED

UIS Music “Basically Beethoven” – April 17 – CANCELED

UIS Theatre “Twelfth Night” – April 16-25 – CANCELED

ECCE “Talking Black in America” – April 17 – POSTPONED

Good as Gold Volunteer Awards – April 20 – POSTPONED

UIS Music “Blue Skies” – April 21 – CANCELED

ECCE “Using Our Voices & Choices” – April 22 – POSTPONED

Health & Wellness Fair – April 22 – CANCELED

Celebration of Philanthropy – April 22 – POSTPONED

UIS Music “Art of Wind Band” – April 24 – CANCELED

ECCE "Water Diplomacy in the Middle East" - April 28 - POSTPONED

Grand opening for The Center for Lincoln Studies – April 29 – POSTPONED

UIS Music “Jazz Café” – April 30 – CANCELED

UIS Community Music School Solo Recital – May 1 – CANCELED

UIS Orchestra Concert &  UIS Music Meet and Greet – May 3 - CANCELED

Lunch & Learn "Historic Settlements" - May 6 - CANCELED

In addition to these event changes, the UIS Performing Arts Center (Sangamon Auditorium) has also announced that it is ceasing all events through May 10. Please check uispac.com for specific updates.

The UIS Visual Arts Gallery will also be closed for the rest of the spring semester. The March 17 artist talk and “Convergence” exhibit are canceled.

UIS Athletics also announced on March 13 that The Great Lakes Valley Conference's (GLVC) Council of Presidents voted unanimously to suspend all activities related to intercollegiate athletics, and cancel the remaining 2020 GLVC Championships due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. This action includes all UIS sporting activities.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)