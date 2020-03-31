UIS to host a free public webinar exploring COVID-19 relief for small businesses

Office of Economic Development and Innovation, College of Business and Management, College of Public Affairs and Administration and Innovate Springfield will host a free public webinar about COVID-19 relief for small businesses from 12-1:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
The online panel discussion will provide insight into the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the economy, how to compare and contrast available programs and navigate the application process.
The webinar will be hosted by Bruce Sommer, UIS director of economic development and innovation, and will feature panelists Chris McDowell, chair of emergency medicine at the SIU School of Medicine; Greg Turk, director of investments at the Teachers Retirement System of Illinois; Kevin Lust, director of the Small Business Development Center; and Michael Johnson, regional president of US Bank.
Panelists will discuss the anticipated trajectory and timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic from a medical perspective, how to prepare for large and small-scale economic impact, relief options for small businesses and paycheck protection programs for local business owners.
Participants are encouraged to register for the event at go.uis.edu/smallbusiness, however registration is not required. Join the Zoom presentation online at https://zoom.us/j/3362950210 or dial 312-626-6799 and enter meeting id 336 295 0210.
This webinar is the first in a series aimed at providing the local community with expert information and quality resources to navigate these challenging times.
