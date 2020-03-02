Monday, March 2, 2020
UIS Computer Science Department to host Cyber Defense and Disaster Recovery Conference
WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Computer Science Department will host the 14th annual Cyber Defense and Disaster Recovery Conference (CDDR) for local information technology and cybersecurity professionals in the Midwest. This year’s theme is cyber threat hunting and incident response.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 (registration opens at 7:30 a.m.)
WHERE: UIS Public Affairs Center, 2200 Ernest Hemingway Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Cyber attacks are on the rise and imposing billions of dollars loss on U.S. companies and organizations annually.
At CDDR 2020, cybersecurity professionals across the country will speak about novel approaches that can be used to detect and track under-the-radar cyber attacks. Such attacks cannot be mitigated by existing conventional defensive countermeasures such as antivirus, or IDS products. They will also speak about modern approaches that companies can employ to contain and manage cybersecurity incidents.
Some of the speakers include Pedram Amini, chief technology officer at InQuest.net; Greg Foss, senior threat researcher at VMware Carbon Black, Brandon Wunderle, manager at CrowdStrike; Chad Johnson, analyst at CrowdStrike; and Michael Springer, senior consultant at Brown Smith Wallace.
The conference is sponsored by Crowdstrike, InQuest LLC and Malwarebytes.
The early bird registration fee for students is $35 and $55 for professionals. After March 15, the registration fee is $45 for students and $75 for professionals.
Those interested in attending the conference can register online at csc.uis.edu/center/conferences/cddr2020/.
For more information, contact Amirreza Niakanlahiji, UIS assistant professor of computer science, at 217-206-6770 or cddr@uis.edu.
