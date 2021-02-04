Register now for UIS’ spring Lunch & Learn Series

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield will hold four virtual Lunch & Learn Series events this spring. The “Timely Talks on Timeless Topics in Celebration of UIS’ 50th Anniversary” series is presented by the UIS Alumni SAGE Society and the Illinois State Historical Society.
WHEN: Noon-1 p.m. on Feb. 18, March 9, April 7 and May 4
WHERE: All programs will be held via Zoom Webinar
Thursday, Feb. 18 - African-American History Makers
“Eva Carroll Monroe and the Lincoln Colored Old Folks and Orphans Home” presented by Mary Frances, artist, professor and documentarian.
“Walter Thomas Bailey: The First Licensed African-American Architect in the State of Illinois” presented by Kent Massie, principal planner and landscape architect at Massie, Massie & Associates.
Moderator: Kathryn Harris, historian, librarian and community leader
Tuesday, March 9 - The Future is Now
“The Future is Now: Business and Social Innovation in a Post Pandemic World” presented by Katie Davison, executive director of Innovate Springfield; Ranjan Karri, professor and chair of the UIS Management, Marketing and Operations Department; and Bruce Sommer, UIS director of economic development and innovation.
Moderator: Somnath Bhattacharya, dean of the UIS College of Business and Management
Wednesday, April 7 - New Paths in History
“Illinois History Symposium: The Changing Landscape of History” presented by Devin Hunter, UIS assistant professor of history. Information on additional participants to come.
Tuesday, May 4 - Presidential Candidates Who Lost
“Illinoisans Who Ran for President—And Lost” presented by Jacob Freifeld, Illinois and Midwest studies research historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum, and Forrest Keaton, historian, attorney and partner at Rammelkamp Bradney.
Moderator: Claire Jerry, curator of political history at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History
Each program needs to be registered for individually. Attendees will receive a confirmation email from each program registered for that includes the Zoom information for that specific session. Registration links for each program can be found at go.uis.edu/LunchSpring21.
For more information, contact the Office of Advancement at 217-206-6058.
