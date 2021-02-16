UIS to hold virtual Graduate School Week Feb. 22-26

The University of Illinois Springfield will hold a virtual Graduate School Week Feb. 22-26, 2021. The week will give students who are thinking about earning a master’s degree a chance to learn more about UIS’ 21 graduate programs.
“The week is a perfect opportunity for prospective students who want to learn more about continuing their education, or adding more skills for career advancement or changes,” said Kathryn Kleeman, UIS director of admissions. “Students who attend any event during the week won’t have to pay an admission application fee or submit scores from any graduate admission exam, like the GMAT or GRE.”
Each 20-30 minute webinar will connect prospective students with program faculty, admission counselors and assistantship representatives. Attendees will learn about the application process, program learning objectives, alumni success stories and paid assistantship and internship opportunities with tuition waivers.
Those interested can register for this free opportunity to learn about programs at go.uis.edu/gradweek. Even if calendar conflicts arise, registrants will receive a recording of the session.
For more information, contact the UIS Office of Admission at by phone at 217-206-4847, text 217-441-2590 or email admissions@uis.edu.
