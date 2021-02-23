UIS and LLCC to host a virtual Career Connections Expo for students, alumni and community members

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) and Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) are excited to announce the 2021 Virtual Career Connections Expo. Students and alumni from the hosting institutions as well as community members are invited to attend the free online event to explore career opportunities and network with participating employers.
WHEN: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021
WHERE: Online – go.uis.edu/CareerEcoExpo
DETAILS: The Expo is designed to help attendees make professional connections, find jobs and internships and explore career paths. For potential employers, it is a chance to share pertinent information and build relationships to help develop talent pipelines for current for future opportunities.
Representatives from more than 50 organizations are expected to be on hand to connect with jobseekers via online chat and video conversations.
Information for students, alumni and others: Participants can register on the CareerEco site in advance or on the same day of the event and have the option to upload a resume to share with participating employers. Additional information is available online at go.uis.edu/CareerExpo.
Information for employers: Advance registration is required. Registration information is available online at go.uis.edu/CareerEcoExpo. For more information or registration questions, call 217-206-6508 or email careerservices@uis.edu.
The Career Connections Expo is supported by advantage partners including, NPR Illinois, Memorial Health System, MSF&W, Omniskope & Sparrows.
