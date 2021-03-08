TEDx event coming to the University of Illinois Springfield

The University of Illinois Springfield is hosting its first ever TEDx event on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with nine speakers discussing a variety of topics and research areas on the theme of bridging the gap. Each speaker will attempt to explore a concept that bridges a divide of understanding. The event will be held virtually from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
TEDxUofISpringfield is a first-of-its-kind student-run event that has been in the making for several months, which hopes to impact both the UIS and Springfield communities by creating an event where both sectors can share thoughts and bring both communities together. The purpose of such an event that bridges the gap between the university and the local community was of great importance when planning the event. The UIS student body and general public can expect to be inspired by the gamut of topics being discussed by the speakers.
How to Watch
Go to TEDxUofISpringfield.com on the day of the event to be connected to the livestream.
TEDx Speakers and Topics
Dean Cantu, associate dean and director at Bradley University
“Why are We Obsessed with the Image of Death?”
Elizabeth Ross Wake, UIS public administration graduate student
“Are you paying to perpetuate poverty?”
Meg Shadid, Northwest High School public school teacher
“How do you Combat One-sided Facts?”
Melissa Hostetter, UIS education graduate student
“Can we Afford to Ignore the Science of Reading?”
Menno Servaes, UIS business administration international student
“When Should you Choose to Ignore your Gut?”
Richard Gilman-Opalsky, UIS political science professor
“What’s Love got to do with Communism?”
Sarah Webb, UIS English assistant professor
“How Can We Heal from the Shades of Colorism?”
Sudeep Sharma, UIS management, marketing and operations assistant professor
“Why Should you Master the Art of Negotiation?”
Taryn Christy, UIS political science and legal studies undergraduate student
“Why Aren’t Prisons Built for Periods?”
Contact Information
Antone Evans Jr., TEDxUofISpringfield Director / UIS student
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.
TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung and TEDxSHORTS.
No comments:
Post a Comment