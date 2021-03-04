UIS announces spring and summer virtual star parties

The University of Illinois Springfield’s popular star parties are returning as virtual events this spring and summer. The Astronomy-Physics Program is planning six virtual star parties at 7 p.m. March 12, 8 p.m. April 9, 8:30 p.m. May 14, June 11 and Aug. 12 and 9 p.m. July 9.
John Martin, UIS associate professor of astronomy/physics, will give tips for identifying planets and constellations and answer astronomy questions submitted live. When the weather allows there will be live views through the telescope of bright planets, nebula and star clusters. The event on Aug. 12 coincides with the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower.
The link for all the Zoom events is go.uis.edu/virtualstarparty. Additional information is posted at go.uis.edu/summerstarparties and @UISObservatory on Twitter. Participants are encouraged to follow the Twitter account for updates and information about what will be viewed at each event. The event will be capped at 300 people.
Please monitor the summer star parties website at go.uis.edu/summerstarparties or @UISObservatory on Twitter, for possible changes.
For more information on summer star parties, contact John Martin at jmart5@uis.edu.
