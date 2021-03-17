UIS and Community Health Roundtable to host a webinar on the implications of COVID-19 on marginalized and aging populations

The University of Illinois Springfield Innovation Hub, UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership and the Community Health Roundtable will host a free public webinar titled “Implications of COVID-19 for Historically Marginalized Populations and the Aging Population” at Noon Friday, March 16 via Zoom.
The COVID-19 virus, and the public health interventions that are meant to control the pandemic, may cause outsized negative effects on populations with pre-existing physical, social, behavioral and economic vulnerabilities. In this webinar, panelists will describe how the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health response has affected the historically marginalized and aging populations in our area, and what is being done to assist these populations in COVID-19 recovery.
Panelists include Veronica Espiña, founder and co-chair of the Springfield Immigrant Advocacy Network; Veronica Halloway, chief of the Center for Minority Health Services at the Illinois Department of Public Health; and Carolyn Austin, CEO of AgeLinc/Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland in Springfield. The discussion will be moderated by Molly Lamb, executive director of the UIS Center of State Policy and Leadership.
In order to attend the event, please register online at go.uis.edu/COVIDwebinar. The Zoom link can be found on the registration page.
For more information, contact Bruce Sommer at 217-899-3186 or bsomm2@uis.edu. Past UIS webinars can be found online at go.uis.edu/Webinars.
No comments:
Post a Comment