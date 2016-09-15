Thursday, September 15, 2016
UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Local Beans and Brew: Craft Beer and Chili"
WHEN: Friday, October 7, 2016, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Public Affairs Center (PAC) Conference Room C/D, located on the lower level of the PAC on the UIS campus.
DETAILS: Brent Schwoerer, the founder/owner and brewer of Engrained Brewing Company, will discuss the history of craft beer making and microbrewing. Executive Director of the Illinois State Historical Society William Furry will present on the history and culture of chili.
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited.
Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include “Women's Speak: The Emergence of Power and Influence of Women” on November 16. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the university's tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit www.uis.edu/advancement/alumni/ to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 2:33 PM
