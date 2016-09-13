UIS to celebrate its 20th annual homecoming weekend

UIS Homecoming Parade
WHAT: The parade is an annual tradition of Homecoming at UIS. Come out and enjoy the festivities, the UIS band and much more!
WHEN: Friday, October 7, 2016, at 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Campus – The parade will start in parking lot C-north and end in parking lot F near The Recreation and Athletics Center (TRAC). The best place to view the parade is along Eliza Farnham Drive, near Founders Residence Hall.
DETAILS: Community members are encouraged to attend to watch the parade, enjoy, and learn more about the many student organizations, athletics teams and campus departments that participate in the parade.
UIS Prairie Stars Men’s and Women’s Soccer
WHAT: The NCAA Division II men’s and women’s soccer teams will play Drury University during the annual homecoming game.
WHEN: Friday, October 7, 2016, – The women’s game begins at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Kiwanis Stadium at UIS
DETAILS: Admission to the games is $6 for adults and children are $3. UIS students, faculty and staff are free with a valid iCard. Following the men’s soccer game, there will be a free fireworks display.
UIS Prairie Stars Volleyball
WHAT: The NCAA Division II women’s volleyball team will play St. Joseph’s College on Friday and the University of Indianapolis on Saturday in two homecoming appearances.
WHEN: Friday, October 7, 2016, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 8, 2016, at 2 p.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) at UIS
DETAILS: Admission to the games is $6 for adults and children are $3. UIS students, faculty and staff are free with a valid iCard.
Prairie Stars Athletics Hall of Fame Induction
WHAT: UIS Athletics will induct its third class into the Prairie Stars Athletic Hall of Fame during a formal ceremony on campus.
WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2016, reception at 6 p.m., ceremony at 7 p.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) at UIS
DETAILS: The 2016 class includes the 1993 men's soccer National Championship team, George Lidster (men's soccer), Audra (Roach) Wyant (volleyball), Manny Velasco (men's tennis), and Bob and Vickie Spencer (Friends of Prairie Stars).
Guests must preregister for the reception in TRAC. For $25, guests can enjoy beer & wine along with hors d'oeuvres. Child 10 and under are free. To register, contact Paul Kabbes at pkabb2@uis.edu or 217/206-8547.
