UIS Speaker Series presents a screening and discussion of "Public/Private Subversions"
WHEN: Monday, October 3, 2016, at 6 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Kyle Magee was an Australian university art student before becoming a peculiar kind of art-activist; placing paper over advertising in broad daylight in populated urban spaces. He has done so for ten years as a protest against privatizing public spaces and the commercialization of media, and is regularly arrested for his activism.
“Public/Private Subversions” presents documentary footage of Magee’s activism and includes conversations with commuters, shoppers, children, policemen along with a message for the judiciary. He is committed to repeating his protest indefinitely and views his actions as practical interventions against outdoor advertising and unsolicited for-profit advertising.
The presentation and discussion of documentary footage of Magee’s activism will be moderated by Associate Professor of Political Science Richard Gilman-Opalsky, Ph.D., who hosts a series called Political Art and the Public Sphere, which encourages everyone to consider how “political art” raises provocative social and political questions.
For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events and more information, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
