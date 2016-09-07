UIS Visual Arts Gallery presents “Reserved For Loitering” by artist Paul Shortt

Visual Arts Gallery presents “Reserved For Loitering”, a multi-media exhibition from Washington, D.C.-based artist Paul Shortt. Loitering is defined as standing or waiting around idly without apparent purpose, but this project attempts to recontextualize the act of loitering.
The exhibit will open on Thursday, September 22 and run through Thursday, October 20. Shortt will present a UIS Engaged Citizen Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series lecture and workshop titled “How To Loiter” on September 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium. Immediately following the lecture and workshop, an exhibition reception will take place at the UIS Visual Arts Gallery from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The lecture and workshop will explore the issues surrounding loitering and how it affects public space and individuality. All events are free and open to the public.
Paul Shortt received his MFA in New Media Art from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and his BFA in Painting from the Kansas City Art Institute. He has been in numerous group shows in D.C., Chicago, Kansas City, and New York City. His works engage the public in physical interactions and conversation that examine everyday experiences and cultural norms often in humorous ways through video, sculpture, books and public art.
Shortt has spoken about his work at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, China and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri. He has been written about in Hyperallergic, The Washington Post, Bmore Art and Review Magazine. In 2015, he launched a project called "Reserved For Loitering," which examines and reimagines loitering across the U.S. Shortt is currently based in Washington, D.C., and is the New Media Curator for Arlington Cultural Affairs.
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at www.uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217/206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
