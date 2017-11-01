UIS Music Program presents Fall Showcase Concert

Music Program presents its Fall Showcase concert featuring performances by the UIS Orchestra, UIS Chorus and UIS Band. The performance is free and open to the public.
WHEN: Friday, November 10, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Sangamon Auditorium
DETAILS: The UIS Orchestra, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Ethnomusicology Yona Stamatis, will lead the program with music from local composers in celebration of the upcoming Illinois Bicentennial Celebration. The world premiere of “Music for Dr. Yona Stamatis and the University of Illinois Springfield Orchestra” will be performed by composer Ben Jacob, who also performs on violin in the UIS orchestra. Mark Rheaume, the low brass instructor at UIS will be the guest conductor for two movements of his “American Suite.”
Directed by Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology Sharon Graf, the UIS Chorus will perform several works including "All You Need is Love" by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and "I am a Man of Constant Sorrow" by Carter Stanley.
The UIS Band will close the program, under the direction of Applied Music Specialist Abigail Walsh, with a preview of the multi-cultural holiday program being held December 1 in the Studio Theatre. Works include "A Hannukah Festival" by Chris Bernotas, "Imani" by Sean O'Loughlin and more.
Donations are welcome and will be used to benefit the UIS Music Student Merit Award. The UIS Music program began in 2001 and is comprised of students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as Springfield community members, all with a variety of skill levels.
Anyone who is interested in joining the UIS chorus, band or chamber orchestra may contact Abigail Walsh at 217/206-7549 or music@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment