Friday, November 3, 2017
UIS presents the 40th annual International Festival
WHEN: Friday, November 3, 2017, from 5-8 p.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC), located on the south side of the UIS campus. Parking is available in lot F and I, located next to TRAC. A map of the campus is available at www.uis.edu/maps/.
DETAILS: For 40 years, the University of Illinois Springfield family has celebrated its rich international and cultural diversity with the annual International Festival. Many of our friends from the greater Springfield community will be joining UIS students, faculty, and staff to share an evening of cultural exhibits, artistic performances and food tasting.
Guests are invited to pick up a program as they enter so they can find their way to the many exhibits, food tastings, and performances. Guests are encouraged to spend some time getting to know people you have never met before, literally from every part of our world.
UIS has more than 600 international students from 42 different countries enrolled this semester.
For more information, please contact the Office of International Student Services at 217/206-6678 or e-mail iss@uis.edu.
