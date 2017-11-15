UIS Visual Arts Gallery to hold silent auction fundraiser featuring local and regional artists

University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery will hold its annual silent auction and benefit fundraising event starting on December 4, 2017.
The auction offers more than 100 items donated by local and regional artists and supporters. Ceramics, photography, glass, painting and drawing, crafts and more will be available at the auction, and at prices unparalleled in Springfield. This event guarantees something for everyone, plus great food, drinks and fun -- all in support of the UIS Visual Arts Gallery mission.
Bidding begins on Monday, December 4 and a closing event, along with final bidding, will take place on December 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Visual Arts Gallery, room 201 in the Health and Science Building on campus. All events are open to the public.
“This strong showing of support from our local creative community annually paves the way to success for the silent auction benefit, which serves as the sole fundraiser for the gallery each year,” said Jeff Robinson, director of the UIS Visual Arts Gallery. "The auction features an extraordinary range of work and reflects a spirit of support amongst artists that thrive in Springfield.”
All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit UIS Visual Arts Gallery programming throughout the year.
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201, and is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at www.uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217/206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
