UIS Astronomy-Physics to host an Accessible Star Party for people with disabilities

Astronomy-Physics Program will host an Accessible Star Party for people with disabilities. This Star Party is intended for people who are not able to participate in a regular Friday Night Star Party and require extra consideration to attend a Star Party.
WHEN: Sunday, October 14, 2018, at 6:30 p.m.
(Weather make-up date Sunday, October 21, if needed)
WHERE: UIS Observatory, located on the roof of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Accessible Star Parties feature an out telescope designed to accommodate wheel chair access. The telescope has a fixed-focal point, so observers using wheelchairs can point the telescope at any direction in the sky without moving. This arrangement eliminates any need to bend over, kneel down or climb a ladder that is typical with other telescopes. The eyepiece is further arranged so that persons who have limited muscle control can comfortably use the instrument.
Reservations are required for the Accessible Star Party. Participants will use an elevator to reach the observatory on the roof of Brookens Library (not available during regular Friday Star Parties).
During the Star Party, participants can expect to view the Moon and the bright planets Saturn and Mars. Family and friends of people registered for the Accessible Star Party are also welcome and encouraged to attend.
This event is being held in addition to the regular public Friday Night Star Parties. For more information on Friday Night Star Parties visit, www.uis.edu/astronomy/about/starparties/.
For information about Accessible Star Parties, or to make a reservation for the October Accessible Star Party, contact John Martin, UIS associate professor of astronomy/physics, at 217/206-8342 or jmart5@uis.edu or visit www.uis.edu/astronomy/about/disabilitysupport/.
