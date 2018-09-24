Monday, September 24, 2018

UIS Muslim Students Organization to host a lecture exploring Pakistan’s foreign policy

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Muslim Students Organization invites the public to attend a lecture on “Pakistan’s Foreign Policy under the Imran Khan Administration: Implications for the Great powers” featuring Shahbaz Gill, a lecturer of business administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

WHEN: Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: UIS Public Affairs Center, Conference Rooms C/D
2200 Ernest Hemingway Drive
Springfield

DETAILS: In addition to being a faculty member at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Gill has served as an advisor to Imran Khan, the current prime minister of Pakistan.

Snacks and refreshments will be served at the event.

For more information, contact Ali Nizamuddin, UIS associate professor of political science, at 217/206-8424 or aniza2@uis.edu.
