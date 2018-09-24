UIS Muslim Students Organization to host a lecture exploring Pakistan’s foreign policy

WHAT:
The University of Illinois Springfield Muslim Students Organization invites the public to attend a lecture on “Pakistan’s Foreign Policy under the Imran Khan Administration: Implications for the Great powers” featuring Shahbaz Gill
, a lecturer of business administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
WHEN:
Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE:
UIS Public Affairs Center, Conference Rooms C/D
2200 Ernest Hemingway Drive
Springfield
DETAILS:
In addition to being a faculty member at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Gill has served as an advisor to Imran Khan, the current prime minister of Pakistan.
Snacks and refreshments will be served at the event.
For more information, contact Ali Nizamuddin
, UIS associate professor of political science, at 217/206-8424 or aniza2@uis.edu
.
