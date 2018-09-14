Friday, September 14, 2018
UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Artifacts & Anniversaries"
WHEN: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Robert Sill, interim director of the Illinois State Museum, will present “Long History: Illinois’ Past in 12 Artifacts.” The Illinois Bicentennial is a significant milestone, but barely scratches the surface of the state’s 10,000 years of cultural history, and fossilized record dating back 50 million years.
Pam VanAlstine, co-chair of the Illinois Bicentennial Coordinating Committee of Springfield, will present “Commemorating the State’s 200th Anniversary: A Primer for the Next Century.” Planning the party of parties requires wonderful ideas, patience and forbearance.
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event. A discounted series subscription is available for $60/per person.
Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include “Governor’s Mansion & Gardens” on Oct. 23 and “Celebrating Illinois Statehood Day” on Dec. 3. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit www.go.uis.edu/LLfall2018 to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 2:43 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment