UIS Speaker Series presents two free workshop on “Leading from the Middle”

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series will present two free workshop on “Leading from the Middle” taught by Kevin Purcell, a UIS adjunct faculty member and retired Microsoft senior manager of organization development.
WHEN:
Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at 6 p.m.
Public Affairs Center Rooms C/D
Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at 6 p.m.
Sangamon Auditorium Lobby
DETAILS: Middle positions are those in which supervisors, middle managers, coaches, deans, department heads and others must function between the conflicting perspectives and demands of those above and below them. The “Leading from the Middle” workshops will provide specific leadership tips for each level of any human system and illuminate possibilities for change that empowered “middles” can make in organizations.
Participants will be divided into tops, middles, bottoms and customers and lead through two separate organization simulations. A debrief and a short lecture based on the principles of Power and Systems founder, Barry Oshry, will follow.
Purcell is a prominent UIS alum. He has been an adjunct faculty in the UIS College of Business since 2008. He has done consulting work with the Gates Foundation and Memorial Health Systems of Central Illinois.
The workshops are free and open to UIS students and the public. However, registration is required for the workshops. Participants may register online for the Oct. 4 workshop at https://go.uis.edu/Oct4 and at https://go.uis.edu/Oct24 for the Oct. 24 workshop.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/.
No comments:
Post a Comment