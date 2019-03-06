Wednesday, March 6, 2019
UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Irish Heritage & History"
WHEN: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: In celebration of Irish heritage in Illinois, Eileen McMahon, professor and chair of the history program at Lewis University, will discuss her research on the parish communities found along the Illinois & Michigan Canal and the Irish immigrants who built this vital passageway.
Theodore Karamanski, professor of history and public history director at Loyola University Chicago, will present on the Irish in the Civil War. This presentation will feature live music by Wild Columbine.
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event.
Join us for the final Lunch & Learn presentation of the semester “Three-I Baseball & Forgotten Voices of Illinois” on April 30.
These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit https://go.uis.edu/LLspring2019 to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
