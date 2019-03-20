UIS students to hold a Dance Marathon to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network

Dance Marathon as part of a fundraising campaign for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield. Members of the public are invited to participate.
WHEN: 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Participants can sign up for the Dance Marathon as an individual or as part of a team with a fundraising goal. Anyone is welcome to participate and can register online at https://go.uis.edu/dm2019 or at the event. Participants pay a $10 registration fee and are asked to fundraise at least $20 by March 23.
The Dance Marathon will feature fun music, a variety of performances by different organizations and food. The theme for this year’s Dance Marathon is Olympics. Various games will be hosted throughout the night to make the event fun and engaging.
Six local families who have benefited from the Children’s Miracle Network at HSHS St. John’s Hospital will share their stories starting at 2:30 p.m.
UIS students have been raising money for the campaign throughout the year. Over the past five years, the event has raised more than $25,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network.
