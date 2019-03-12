UIS Visual Arts Gallery announces a curatorial walkthrough for “The Magnificently Mundane”

Visual Arts Gallery is pleased to announce a curatorial walkthrough for its current exhibition, “The Magnificently Mundane,” a group exhibition that presents works selected from the field of graphic design. Brytton Bjorngaard, UIS assistant professor of digital media and curator of this exhibit, will lead a walkthrough of the exhibition where she will guide the audience through the works on display and share contextual information about both the works and field of graphic design.
The exhibition walkthrough for “The Magnificently Mundane” will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
“The Magnificently Mundane” features works from designers throughout the country, among them Thom Caraway (Spokane, Washington), James Ewald (Edmond, Oklahoma), Lisa Hammershaimb (Chicago, Illinois), Jessica Hawkins (Shreveport, Louisiana), Alma Hoffmann (Mobile, Alabama), Laura Huisinga (Fresno, California), Taekyeom Lee (Boone, North Carolina), Jeanne Komp (Royersford, Pennsylvania), Renee Meyer Ernst (Davenport, Iowa), Shannon McCarthy (Richmond, Kentucky), Ed Outhouse (Joplin, Missouri), Chris Sickels (Greenfield, Indiana), Becky Simpson (Nashville, Tennessee), RJ Thompson (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Teruko Tsubaki (Omaha, Nebraska), Natalie Tyree (Bowling Green, Kentucky) and Neil Ward (Des Moines, Iowa).
At UIS, Bjorngaard teaches courses in graphic design and digital media, including technology, print, typography, web, animation, digital and film photography and professional skills. In addition to teaching, she is a freelance graphic designer, exhibiting artist, a Springfield Art Association board member and was a member of DEMO Project (a former artist-run contemporary and alternative project gallery space in Springfield).
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201, and is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at www.uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery by phone at 217/206-6506 or by email at alach@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment