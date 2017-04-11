Tuesday, April 11, 2017
UIS Speaker Series honors National Day of Silence with interactive program on sexuality
WHEN: Friday, April 21, 2017, at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Lincoln Residence Hall – Great Room
DETAILS: Robyn Ochs, an educator, speaker, award-winning activist and editor explores sexuality over a lifespan as she breaks the silence of fluid sexual identities. Her program explores the landscape of sexuality and how society maps sexual orientation. Given that no two people are alike, how do labels get assigned to an individual’s complicated and unique experiences?
Ochs’ interactive workshop will conduct an anonymous survey of participants, look at the data and find where the group falls on the sexuality continuum. The program will encourage participants in the UIS Day of Silence to share their experience.
Ochs has taught courses on LGBT history and politics in the United States, the politics of sexual orientation and the experiences of those who transgress traditional binary categories. Her work focuses on increasing awareness and understanding of complex identities and mobilizing people to be powerful allies to one another within and across identities and social movements.
