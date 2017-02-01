Wednesday, February 1, 2017
UIS to host Career Connections Expo for students, alumni and community members
WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) on the UIS campus.
DETAILS: The Expo is designed to help attendees make professional connections, find jobs and internships and explore career paths. For potential employers, it is a chance to disseminate pertinent information and to develop a pool of candidates interested in future opportunities, internships and summer openings as well as permanent employment.
Representatives from more than 100 employers are expected to be on hand. The event has an average attendance of more than 300 students, alumni, and community members.
Information for students, alumni and others: Pre-registration is not required, business-casual attire is required (NO jeans), and participants should bring copies of their resumes to the Expo.
Information for employers: Advance registration is required. Booth space will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is available online at www.uis.edu/career.
The expo is sponsored by MSF&W Consulting, Inc., OSF Healthcare, College Pro, Wise Equation Solutions Inc., and NPR Illinois (WUIS).
For more information, or to register, contact the Career Development Center at 217/206-6508.
