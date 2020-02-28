Public invited to provide feedback to new UIS Innovation Center

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield invites the public to attend an interactive input session about the new UIS Innovation Center and Springfield Innovation District in downtown Springfield.
WHEN: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020
WHERE: Innovate Springfield, 15 S. Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield
DETAILS: The UIS Innovation Center was named the first hub of the Illinois Innovation Network (IIN), a system of connected university-community-industry-based hubs throughout the state that will work together to drive innovation, economic development and workforce development across Illinois utilizing a combination of research, public-private partnerships, entrepreneurship and workforce training programs. Gov. JB Pritzker recently announced the release of funding for the IIN.
The goal of the UIS Innovation Center is to advance the regional economy by working with industry partners, government, civic organizations and other higher education institutions to build a robust and inclusive human capital and innovation pipeline.
After learning more about these endeavors, members of the public will have the opportunity to provide input and engage in small-group sessions with UIS faculty in the following focus areas: business incubation and acceleration, technology and research commercialization, social innovation, public policy research and workforce development and education.
Registration is limited. Members of the public who plan to attend are required to RSVP online at go.uis.edu/RSVPonline. If you’re unable to attend, members of the public can also provide feedback at go.uis.edu/FeedbackForm.
For more information, contact Bruce Sommer, UIS director of economic development and innovation, at 217-899-3186 or bsomm2@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment