UIS and Community Health Roundtable to host webinar on “Basic Community Needs in the COVID-19 Pandemic

The webinar will take place from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, and will be moderated by John Kelkar, president and CEO of United Way of Central Illinois, with quick COVID-19 updates from Molly Lamb, executive director of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardship for many people and families in meeting their most basic needs, such as food, housing, and mental health. In meeting those needs, local leaders will discuss the services and resources their organizations provide, how they have adapted to increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what they see as the challenges for the future.
Panelists include Pam Molitoris, executive director of the Central Illinois Foodbank; David Petrilli, executive director of Sangamon County Resources; and Dr. Kari Wolf, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the SIU School of Medicine.
Participants can watch the webinar on Zoom at uis.zoom.us/j/93972984635 or call 312-626-6799 to participate by phone (Meeting ID: 939 7298 4635).
Past UIS webinars can be found online at go.uis.edu/Webinars.
