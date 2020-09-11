UIS Music Program to host virtual concert, lecture and masterclass series

University of Illinois Springfield Music Program will host a virtual concert, lecture and masterclass series featuring a variety of musical performances, discussions and instruction. All events are free and open to the public and links to view or participate can be found on the UIS Music website.
Limited seating may be available at the event venues, contact music@uis.edu for more information.
Careers in Music I: “The Art of Conducting”
Lecture by Maestro Logan Campbell
UIS Music Lecture Series
6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17
“Something Old, Something News”
William Mitchell, tenor trombone
UIS Music Faculty Recital Series
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3
Careers in Music II: “Options for the 21st-Centry Musician”
Lecture by Maestro Logan Campbell
UIS Music Lecture Series
6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8
“The Unaccompanied Clarinet”
Evelyn Moria Tunison, clarinet
UIS Music Faculty Recital Series
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10
“Black Classical Composers”
Lecture by Violinist Chenoa Alamu
UIS Music Lecture Series
6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22
Flute Masterclass
Taught by UIS flute faculty Amanda Pond
To participate as a flutist in the virtual Flute Masterclass, visit uis.edu/music/students/forms and fill out a UIS Music masterclass application form. The class is open to UIS and community musicians. All levels are welcome.
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1
Cello Masterclass
Taught by UIS cello faculty Jun Seo
To participate as a cellist in the virtual Cello Masterclass, visit uis.edu/music/students/forms and fill out a UIS Music masterclass application form. The class is open to UIS and community musicians. All levels are welcome.
3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7
“Understanding the Orchestral Canon?”
Lecture by UIS Music faculty Adam Larison
UIS Music Lecture Series
6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19
“Beethoven at 250”
Lecture by Maestro Ken Lam, music director of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra
UIS Music Lecture Series
6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3
UIS Music/UIS Community Music School Solo Recital
Featuring student musicians from the UIS Music Department and the UIS Community Music School.
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4
Spark Notes: Programmatic Pieces for Oboe
Natasha Keating, oboe
UIS Music Faculty Recital Series
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5
UIS Music Ensemble Concert
Featuring Camerata musicians and UIS Music Ensembles
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12
For more information on the UIS Music Program, visit uis.edu/music/. Questions may be directed to Yona Stamatis at 217-206-6240 or music@uis.edu.
