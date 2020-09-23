Register now for UIS’ Fall 2020 Lunch & Learn Series

The University of Illinois Springfield will hold six virtual Lunch & Learn Series events this fall. The “Timely Talks on Timeless Topics in Celebration of UIS’ 50th Anniversary” series is presented by the UIS Alumni SAGE Society and the Illinois State Historical Society. All programs will be held via Zoom
Thursday, Oct. 8 – Pandemics and Epidemics: Past and Present
Presenter: Dr. Donald Graham, infectious disease specialist at SIU School of Medicine and Springfield Clinic
Moderator: William Furry, executive director of the Illinois State Historical Society
Wednesday, Oct. 21 – How Medical Crises Change Our Process of Communication
Presenter: Ann Strahle, UIS associate professor of communication
Moderator: Terri Noel, founder and owner of Encore Consulting & Publishing
Friday, Nov. 6 – Social Justice on the Prairie: Local to Global
Panelists: Larry Golden, UIS professor emeritus; Jan Droegkamp, UIS professor emerita; Tiffani Saunders, UIS assistant professor of sociology and African American studies
Moderator: Rev. Susan Phillips, pastor of First Presbyterian Church
Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Streaming the Future: Impact of Cable News Networks and Social Media
Panelists: Jason Piscia, director of the UIS Public Affairs Reporting Program; Randy Eccles, general manager of NPR Illinois; Terry Martin, executive director of the Illinois Channel
Moderator: Sean Crawford, director of editorial at NPR Illinois
Thursday, Dec. 3 – Societal Norms – Then and Now
Panelists: Sean McCandless, UIS assistant professor and assoc. director of the DPA Program; Jason Pierceson, UIS professor of political science
Moderator: Rachel Otwell, staff writer at the Illinois Times
Tuesday, Dec. 15 – The American People, Government, Finances and the Public Trust
Panelists: Rich Miller, owner and publisher of CapitolFax.com; Kenneth Kriz, UIS distinguished professor of public administration and director of the Institute for Illinois Public Finance; Rep. Tim Bulter, Springfield
Moderator: Robert Smith, dean of the UIS College of Public Affairs and Administration
Each program needs to be registered for individually. Attendees will receive a confirmation email from each program registered for that includes the Zoom information for that specific session. Registration links for each program can be found at https://go.uis.edu/LunchFall20.
For more information, contact the Office of Advancement at 217-206-6058.
