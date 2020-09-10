UIS to host free webinar series on how parents can better support their children during remote learning

University of Illinois Springfield’s Office of Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) will host a free webinar series on “Supporting your Student: A Parent’s Guide to Remote Learning.” Three sessions will be held on Sept. 14, Sept. 28 and Oct. 12 and will be offered via Zoom.
“We are faced with an unprecedented time in education,” said Vickie Cook, UIS executive director of online professional and engaged learning. “Terms like eLearning, online education, synchronous and asynchronous are now part of our household lexicons. But what does it all mean, and – more importantly – how can this help your student succeed? Those are questions we hope to help parents answer though this series.”
The first webinar, which will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 14, will focus on “Introducing Parents to Online and Remote Learning.” The session will feature an informative conversation regarding remote learning and the benefits it can offer students during the pandemic and after. The course will also help parents understand the role and function of the various learning platforms students are using, such as Google Classroom, Zoom and Canvas.
During the second webinar from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 28, the topic will shift to “Partnering with teachers for your student’s success.” During these extraordinary times, parents are more involved than ever in their children’s education. This session will focus on developing a supportive parent-teacher partnership that helps your child succeed.
Finally, from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 12, the webinar series will conclude with a presentation on “Finding support when you need it.” The webinar will discuss how to support the academic success of remote learners, where to turn when children are struggling and how parents can access critical related services. This session will feature resources available to help students through this public health crisis.
Parents can register for the free webinars on the CAPE website. Registration is free, but required, as the sessions are limited to 295 participants.
For more information, contact the UIS Office of Continuing and Professional Education at 217-206-8650 or CAPE@uis.edu.
