Monday, October 24, 2016
UIS presents the 39th annual International Festival
WHEN: Friday, November 4, 2016, from 5-8 p.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC), located on the south side of the UIS campus. Parking is available in lot F and I, located next to TRAC. A map of the campus is available at www.uis.edu/maps/.
DETAILS: For over 35 years, the University of Illinois Springfield family has celebrated its rich international and cultural diversity with the annual International Festival. Many of our friends from the greater Springfield community will be joining UIS students, faculty, and staff to share an evening of cultural exhibits, artistic performances and food tasting.
Countries and organizations that will be represented include several African nations, Asian nations, India, Peru, Ireland, Scotland, the nations of the Middle East and more. Guests will have a chance to sample delicious ethnic dishes from many of the counties represented.
Guests are invited to pick up a program as they enter so they can find their way to the many exhibits, food tastings, and performances. Guests can also participate in a special event, “World as One: Handprint,” which will be held in the TRAC multipurpose room. Come join us and spend some time getting to know people from every part of the world!
For more information, please contact the Office of International Student Services at 217/206-6678 or e-mail iss@uis.edu.
