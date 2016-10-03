UIS Speaker Series presents The Legacy Wall: LGBT History Exhibit

Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series, LGBTQA Resource Office, Diversity Center, College of Public Affairs and Administration and UIS Departments of Women & Gender Studies, History and Political Science are proud to host the opening of The Legacy Wall: LGBT History Exhibit.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 5, 2016, at 7 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Public Affairs Center Concourse
DETAILS: The Legacy Wall is a one-of-a-kind traveling exhibit filled with photographs and biographies of 125 LGBT people well-known in the realms of politics, the arts, religion, sports and social activism. The project pays tribute to the contributions of lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender individuals throughout history. The wall is designed to share the often-hidden LGBT lives to foster a culture of respect and appreciation for diversity.
Founder and Executive Director of The Legacy Project, Victor Salvo, is a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign alumnus, who has also been inducted into the Chicago Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame. UIS Assistant Professor of History Holly Kent and Political Science Professor Jason Pierceson will help kick-off the celebration.
The opening celebration for the exhibit also kicks off a month of LGBT activities honoring Queertober. Find out more about these activities at www.uis.edu/lgbtqa/programs/queertober.
The Legacy Wall will be on display from October 3-15 in the PAC Concourse.
For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events and more information, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
