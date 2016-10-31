Monday, October 31, 2016
UIS students to Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods to benefit the Central Illinois Foodbank
WHEN: Monday, October 31, 2016 from 4 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Various Springfield neighborhoods (call for specific details)
DETAILS: A total of 18 teams, consisting of nearly 175 students, have registered for the annual Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods drive. The teams have been assigned specific neighborhoods to collect non-perishable food items.
Earlier this month, the teams canvassed the neighborhoods and distributed door hangers that explained the project. Collected items will be weighed and prizes will be awarded to the teams that collect the most food.
The Central Illinois Foodbank distributes over 9 million pounds of food annually to over 150 food pantries, soup kitchens, residential programs and after-school programs in a 21 county region.
Kids at the UIS Cox Children’s Center also went trick-or-treating on campus this past week to collect nonperishable food items for the new UIS Cares Food Pantry, which is open to all UIS students in need.
For more information on Trick-or-Treat for Canned Goods, contact Mark Dochterman, director of the UIS Volunteer & Civic Engagement Center, at 225/921-9398, or go to www.uis.edu/volunteer.
Media Coverage: To arrange media coverage on the day of the event, please contact Mark Dochterman at 225/921-9398.
