UIS Speaker Series presents “Social Justice Activism: A Hallmark of Democracy” discussion and workshop
WHEN: Friday, October 28, 2016, from 1 to 4 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Public Affairs Center – Room G
DETAILS: The panel discussion and workshop will explore social justice activism as a leadership model and knowledge framework and practice that has played and continues to play a significant role in advancing and developing our democratic ideas, principals, and policies by promoting active engagement in the civic and democratic life of our nation and communities.
This two-part forum includes a panel discussion lead by prominent scholars and activists in the field of social justice activism. The panel will examine social justice activism and its historical, political, economic and social impact on American Life. Panelists include Lara Trubowitz, an emeritus professor at Northwestern University; Larry Golden, UIS emeritus professor and founding director of the Illinois Innocence Project; Teresa Haley, president of the NAACP Illinois State Conference; Pauline Kayes, feminist social activist; Magic Wade, UIS assistant professor of political science; and Kerry Poynter, interim director of the UIS Diversity Center.
The second part of the forum features a “Tools for Change” workshop, which draws insights and lessons from effective social justice movements and activists. Workshop participants will learn how to organize, strategize, plan and implement effective social justice campaigns.
For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events and more information, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
