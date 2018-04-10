UIS’ Gamma Phi Omega Chi Chapter to host an American Diabetes Association walk on campus

Gamma Phi Omega International Sorority, Inc. Chi Chapter will host an American Diabetes Association walk on campus in hopes of raising $3,000 for the association. Members of the Springfield community are encouraged to participate, along with UIS students, faculty and staff.
WHEN: Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: UIS Colonnade & Quad
DETAILS: The American Diabetes Association is Gamma Phi Omega International Sorority, Inc.’s national philanthropy. More than 30 million Americans live with diabetes in America today, and 1.5 million more will be diagnosed with diabetes this year. The money raised from the walk will help with research for a cure for diabetes, as well as providing funding for preventative aids and community support.
Anyone interested in participating can register for the walk at www.bit.ly/UISGPhiOADAWalk. A registration fee of $5 should be added to the donation section of the online registration form. There will also be open registration from 8 to 9:30 a.m. the morning of the walk.
Questions about the walk may be directed to Abbegayle Stevenson with the Gamma Phi Omega Chi Chapter by email at uis@gammaphiomega.org.
