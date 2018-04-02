Monday, April 2, 2018
UIS Speaker Series and Earth Week keynote address tackles climate change as a civil rights issue
WHEN: Monday, April 16, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: As the director of the NAACP’s Environmental and Climate Change Justice Program, Jacqueline Patterson works with community leaders in the United States and around the world to address climate change as a human and civil rights issue.
Research demonstrates that climate change does not affect all communities equally. People of color, low income communities and women are more vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change. Patterson will discuss why climate change is an important human and civil rights issue and explain how the NAACP is working to empower community leaders to make a change.
Patterson, a researcher, program manager, advocate and activist is also the coordinator and co-founder of Women of Color United. She holds dual masters’ degrees in social work and public health. She sits on a number of local, national and International committees and boards. She will be introduced by local NAACP Environmental Justice Committee member, James Johnson.
This event is co-sponsored by the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois, UIS Campus Senate Committee on Sustainability and NPR Illinois/91.9 UIS.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/.
Posted by Blake Wood at 12:08 PM
Labels: public, Public Policy, Sustainability
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment