Thursday, April 19, 2018
UIS to honor local volunteers during annual Good as Gold Ceremony
WHEN: Monday, April 23, 2018, at 5 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Individuals and organizations will be honored in several categories including Heart of Gold, Youth Volunteer, Organization of the Year and Distinguished Volunteer. The ceremony will also recognize UIS and/or Lincoln Land Community College faculty/staff members and students who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to service.
A total of 21 businesses will be named to the Business Honor Roll. The honor roll recognizes businesses that have given back to our community thought direct service and charitable giving.
The 10th anniversary event will additionally honor all of the past Distinguished Volunteer Award winners and provide a special recognition to the founding members of the Good as Gold Committee.
Over the past nine years, the ceremony has recognized more than 400 volunteers, 35 companies, and 25 outstanding local nonprofits for freely giving their time and talents to make Springfield a better place to live.
For more information, contact Mark Dochterman, visiting assistant vice chancellor for student engagement, at 217/206-8448 or mdoch2@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 2:17 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment