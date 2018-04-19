Thursday, April 19, 2018

UIS to honor local volunteers during annual Good as Gold Ceremony

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield, Junior League of Springfield and the United Way of Central Illinois will present more than 40 awards to Sangamon County volunteers, non-profit organizations and businesses during the 10th annual Good as Gold Ceremony.

WHEN: Monday, April 23, 2018, at 5 p.m.

WHERE: UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield

DETAILS: Individuals and organizations will be honored in several categories including Heart of Gold, Youth Volunteer, Organization of the Year and Distinguished Volunteer. The ceremony will also recognize UIS and/or Lincoln Land Community College faculty/staff members and students who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to service.

A total of 21 businesses will be named to the Business Honor Roll. The honor roll recognizes businesses that have given back to our community thought direct service and charitable giving.

The 10th anniversary event will additionally honor all of the past Distinguished Volunteer Award winners and provide a special recognition to the founding members of the Good as Gold Committee.

Over the past nine years, the ceremony has recognized more than 400 volunteers, 35 companies, and 25 outstanding local nonprofits for freely giving their time and talents to make Springfield a better place to live.

For more information, contact Mark Dochterman, visiting assistant vice chancellor for student engagement, at 217/206-8448 or mdoch2@uis.edu.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)