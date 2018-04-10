UIS Visual Arts Gallery exhibit “Essence” to feature the work of graduating students

Visual Arts Gallery is proud to present “Essence”, an exhibition showcasing the creativity and skill sets of the senior Visual Arts majors at UIS. The exhibit will open on Monday, April 23, 2018 and run through Thursday, May 10, 2018. The reception will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. All gallery events are free and open to the public.
“Essence” spans two campus locations: the UIS Visual Arts Gallery, located in the Health & Sciences Building, room 201, and the Access Gallery, located in the Visual & Performing Arts Building central lobby. A shuttle will be available to transport attendees between the two locations during the reception.
Featuring multi-media works produced by the UIS Visual Arts graduating seniors, “Essence” explores the personal awareness of relationships — with nature, individual experience, historical context, or atmosphere. Exhibiting artists include Amber Buscher, Amanda Helm, Sam Helm, Abbi McKinnie, Tristen Sitko, Madison Tucker and Amanda Zoschke. This exhibition will feature ceramics, painting, digital media, photography, animation, installation and mixed media.
Each of the student artists have created works that collectively strive to transport the viewer, inviting individuals to immerse themselves and recognize not only how our surroundings affect our emotions, but also how individuals affect the environment.
The Visual Arts Gallery is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Access Gallery is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at www.uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217/206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
