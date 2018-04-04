UIS Health & Wellness Fair to offer free health screenings and information

Campus Recreation and Health Services presents the annual Health & Wellness Fair. The event will offer health screenings, information and door prizes. The fair is free and open to the public, students, faculty and staff.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 18, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) at UIS,
2171 University Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: The Health & Wellness Fair will offer information targeting all aspects of wellness: physical, nutritional, emotional, social, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational and spiritual. There will be fitness testing, health screenings, free food and giveaways.
The Central Illinois Community Blood Center will also be hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) for those interested in donating or blood typing.
For more information, contact Alexandria Cosner, UIS Campus Recreation assistant director of fitness & wellness, at acosn2@uis.edu or 217/206-7103
